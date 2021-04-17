Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia: April 19-25

Travelers arriving from four countries do not need to quarantine on arrival to Estonia from Monday, April 19.

Passengers arriving from a country with a 14-day infection rate of 150 per 100,000 inhabitants or higher must quarantine on arrival. Arrivals from countries with a rate below 150 do not need to self isolate.

This means arrivals from Finland (105.9), Ireland (129.0), Malta (140.5), Portugal (94,0), and the United Kingdom (82.1) can skip quarantine between April 19 and 25.

Travelers arriving from the following counties need to quarantine: Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. Each country's infection rate can be viewed here.

The infection rate of the Vatican is 0 but anyone travelling to Estonia from there through Italy is subject to the 10-day restriction on the freedom of movement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises against travel in all but essential circumstances.

A passenger travel declaration form can be filled in online before arrival.

Arrivals from an EU member state

Anyone entering Estonia from a European Union member state with an infection rate above 150 can perform urgent duties if they produce a certificate confirming a negative result of a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours.

They can take the test on entry when arriving in Estonia, however, they must then self-isolate until they get their test result.

When not performing urgent duties, it is mandatory to remain in limited self-isolation. The individual can also return to the country from which they arrived in Estonia on the condition that they have taken a test within 72 hours of their departure from Estonia and the result is negative.

Arrivals from third countries

It is possible to travel to Estonia from Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand without quarantining on arrival.

A 10-day period of restrictions on movement is mandatory for passengers arriving from countries with an infection rate above 16 people per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days.

The restriction on the freedom of movement can be shortened by two tests.

Testing rules and quarantine for all arrivals

The following rules apply to reducing the period of restrictions on movement for all arrivals except for third country nationals arriving in Estonia for work or studies.

(1) Anyone unwilling to self-isolate for 10 days after their arrival in Estonia can take a PCR test abroad no earlier than 72 hours before their arrival in Estonia. A second test can then be taken in Estonia no earlier than the sixth day after the test. The 10-day restrictions quarantine period can be ended if both tests are negative.

(2) Anyone who has not taken a test up to 72 hours before their arrival in Estonia can take one on arrival and the second test no earlier than six days after their first test. The 10-day restrictions quarantine period can be ended if both tests are negative.

Information about the conditions that apply to the test certificate is available HERE. For booking a second test, passengers can contact the call centre for public testing (678 0000).

Details about testing are available of the website https://koroonatestimine.ee/en/for-patients/testing-after-a-trip-abroad/.

After the first negative test, the individual can:

• perform urgent and inevitable duties;

• attend an urgent family occasion;

• return to the country from where they entered Estonia if the reason for travelling is inevitable duties, studies or family occasion.

The 10-days restrictions on movement and COVID-19 testing are not mandatory for individuals (both when arriving from Europe and other regions), who:

(1) have suffered from COVID-19 and no more than six months have passed since they have been declared cured;

(2) have undergone COVID-19 vaccination and no more than six months have passed since its completion.

Information about the required certificates is available HERE.

(3) who are employees of a diplomatic mission or a consular post of a foreign country or the Republic of Estonia or their family members or holders of an Estonian diplomatic passport;

(4) who arrive in the Republic of Estonia in the framework of international military cooperation;

(5) who are members of foreign delegations arriving in the Republic of Estonia for the performance of duties on the invitation of a state or local authority;

(6) who are directly involved in transporting goods and raw products, including loading of goods or raw products, and who arrive in Estonia for the performance of duties;

(7) who arrive in Estonia for the purpose of providing health services or other services necessary for responding to an emergency;

(8) who are directly involved in international carriage of goods and passengers, including a crew member and a ship's crew member servicing an international means of transport and a person performing repairs or warranty or maintenance work on such a means of transport, and who arrive in Estonia for the performance of duties;

(9) whose purpose for arriving in the Republic of Estonia is directly related to the provision of passenger transport services and who are servicing travel groups;

(10) whose purpose for arriving in the Republic of Estonia is related to ensuring the continuity of a vital service;

(11) who are using the territory of the Republic of Estonia for immediate transit.

