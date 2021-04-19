Health Board: 228 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, eight deaths

228 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 2,796 tests taken - a rate of 8.2 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced. Eight deaths were also registered.

According to data from the population registry, there were 123 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 103 of those cases were in Tallinn.

There were 16 new cases diagnosed in Ida-Viru County, 15 in Pärnu County, 14 in Tartu County, 13 in Viljandi County and 11 new cases went to Lääne-Viru County. Five new cases each were discovered in Põlva, Rapla and Valga counties with four new cases each diagnosed in Jõgeva, Järva and Saare counties. Three new cases were diagnosed in Lääne County and one new case went to Võru County.

There was no information in the population registry for five of the cases diagnosed.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 602.12, data from the Health Board shows.

Eight new coronavirus deaths were registered within the past 24 hours, involving a 91-year old woman, an 96-year old woman, an 83-year old man, an 82-year old man, an 80-year old woman, a 79-year old woman, a 74-year old man and a 72-year old man. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,100 people in Estonia in total.

In total, 288,273 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 85,397 of them having already received their second dose. 1,408 vaccine doses were administered since Sunday morning.

467 people receiving treatment in hospital, 52 in intensive care

As of Monday morning, 467 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 42 under assisted breathing. There are 52 patients in intensive care.

A total of 2,796 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 228 returning positive and 2,568 negative – a positive rate of 8.2 percent.

There have been 1,234,091 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 117,782 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

102,226 people are considered to have recovered from the coronavirus in Estonia with 34,285 (33.5 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 67,941 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

The 14-day average infection rate is 602.12 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

