Tallinn Music Week postponed to autumn

The new dates will be September 29 - October 3.

"One of the most important objectives of TMW is to support the Estonian music and cultural sector in developing international relations," said head of Festival Pärtel Soosalu. "We decided to move the festival from June to early autumn, when we can expect the travel restrictions to be eased. This will also mean that more music industry professionals and exciting artists from all over Europe will be able to participate."

TMW will also open an additional application round from today until April 30 for artists who would like to play at the festival. All applications that have already been submitted are still in force. Up to 150 artists will be selected to the line-up that will be announced in stages from May.

Additional information and applications: tmw.ee/artist-applications

TMW festival consists of three programme elements: a multi-genre music festival in various venues across the city, a music industry conference in hybrid format, and a city festival of daytime activities and cityscape explorations. The festival programme will be announced in stages starting in May.

TMW 2021 will be organised in line with the rules in place for public events at the time of the event, in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

