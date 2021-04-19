Health Board restarts alerting COVID-19 close contacts

Starting Monday, the Health Board can once again alert and map out coronavirus close contacts, including all contacts in the northern region.

"Starting today (Monday - ed), the northern regional department will call all infected people and will map all close contacts. The last two weeks, we only did this in the 19-40 age group," Health Board's northern regional department head Margit Kallas told ERR.

Health Board spokesperson Kirsi Pruudel said the coronavirus' epidemiological spread in February led the institution to suspend the practice of contacting close contacts.

"Issues happened in the Health Board's northern region, made up of Harju, Järva and Rapla counties. There have been no issues with mapping close contacts in the western, eastern and southern regions," Pruudel said.

On Saturday, West Tallinn Central Hospital (LTKH) chief Arkadi Popov said: "Epidemiologists can keep tabs on people again, albeit with some difficulty. This means that we can control the epidemic and that it is no longer unchecked".

--

