Health Board: 436 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, 11 deaths

436 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 5,641 tests taken - a rate of 7.7 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced. 11 deaths were also registered.

According to data from the population registry, there were 242 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 189 of those cases were in Tallinn.

There were 67 new cases diagnosed in Ida-Viru County and 21 cases each in Pärnu and Lääne-Viru counties. 17 new cases were opened in Viljandi County and 13 cases each went to Tartu and Rapla counties. Nine new cases were found in Järva County and five cases each were diagnosed in Jõgeva and Võru counties. Valga and Saare counties saw four new cases in the last 24 hours and three new cases were opened in Lääne County. One case each went to Põlva and Hiiu counties.

There was no information in the population registry for 10 of the cases diagnosed.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 512.05, data from the Health Board shows.

There were 11 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,120 people in Estonia in total.

In total, 295,744 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 89,868 of them having already received their second dose. 5,111 vaccine doses were administered since Wednesday morning.

418 people receiving treatment in hospital, 59 in intensive care

As of Thursday morning, 418 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 41 under assisted breathing. There are 59 patients in intensive care.

A total of 5,205 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 436 returning positive and 5,641 negative – a positive rate of 7.7 percent.

There have been 1,249,765 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 119,218 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

105,471 people are considered to have recovered from the coronavirus in Estonia with 35,734 (33.9 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 68,737 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

The 14-day average infection rate is 512.05 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

