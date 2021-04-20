Monitoring study: COVID-19 infection rate falls fourfold in month

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Covid patient sign. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

The freshly finished monitoring study shows that with four weeks, the rate of getting infected with the coronavirus has decreased by four times. 36 percent of adult Estonians now have antibodies, thanks to suffering from the virus or having been vaccinated.

From the study, it can be extrapolated that compared with its predecessor four weeks ago, the number of infected people has decreased by four times. The number of people with antibodies has increased significantly.

"We are currently at quite a good position compared with the situation four weeks ago," leader of the study, University of Tartu's family medicine professor doctor Ruth Kalda told ERR.

Of the adult residents, 36 percent have antibodies, which is almost twice as much as a month ago. 55 percent of them have immunity thanks to being vaccinated and 45 thanks to having suffered from the virus. A third of these people, however, didn't know they had suffered from the virus.

"Half of the way is still left to herd immunity. We will probably reach it by the end of summer," Kalda said.

It also turned out that almost all people who have been vaccinated with two doses have antibodies against the virus. Among people over 65, the percentage of people with antibodies is now 58.

"This will decrease the number of people having to be taken to the hospital. There's light at the end of the tunnel," Kalda confirmed.

0,6 percent of the adult population is still infected. The infection has spread in Harju County, Tallinn, Ida-Viru County and Lääne County. In South Estonia, the situation is better.

Kalda said that the restrictions can be relaxed slowly, but emphasized that the sense of danger shouldn't disappear.

"The situation is not very good. The contacts should be avoided a little bit, during the next month so we could enter June-July with lower indicators," Kalda said. "It is reasonable to remove some restrictions. We should start with schools, this is the most rational. Activities should be allowed in the fresh air. But limiting bigger gatherings indoors and remote working is still justified."

The infection "R" rate is still 0,8, which is good, but the mitigations shouldn't increase it over 1, Kalda said.

"I'm hoping that before midsummer day (June 24 - ed.), the situation should be quite good," Kalda added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:20

Two more US F-15E Strike Eagles due in skies over Estonia Wednesday

18:57

Supreme Court: Termination of visa-free travel can be challenged in court

18:29

Historic Tartu cinema may be placed under heritage protection

18:08

Kaido Padar: Efforts to develop public transport cannot be splintered

17:28

Enefit Green takes local authority to court over wind farm planning bar

16:57

LHV Group reports 53 percent earnings rise on year to Q1 2021

16:28

Swedbank revises economy 2021 forecast to more optimistic 3 percent growth

15:58

Where can I find coronavirus vaccination information in Estonia? Updated

15:57

Monitoring study: COVID-19 infection rate falls fourfold in month

15:22

Spring recommendations: What to do in Estonia #5

14:22

Statistics: Producer Price Index rises nearly 5 percent on year to March

13:48

President's Afghanistan visit still set to go ahead

13:26

Foreign minister: Estonia willing to consider granting Navalny asylum

13:15

900 more people died in first quarter of 2021 than last year

12:59

Ministry to organize plan for transition to Estonian-language education

12:43

Restrictions to be relaxed from April 26

12:31

New COVID-19 working group chief supports younger people mass vaccination

12:02

One person dead and two wounded in Haapsalu stabbing

11:37

Five serious side effects reported after vaccination last week

11:14

Survey: Ratas most popular choice for prime minister

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: