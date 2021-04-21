Vaccination expands to include all people in risk groups and over 65s

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Mass vacination. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

From Wednesday, anyone belonging to a risk group, regardless of age, will be able to get vaccinated against coronavirus. Vaccinations will also start for the over 65s.

Until now, vaccination has been limited to the over 70s and those over 60 in risk groups but this will change from April 21, the Estonian Health Insurance Board (Haigekassa) said.

Maivi Parv, EHIF board member, said as approximately 70 percent of elderly people have been vaccinated, doctors can now start vaccinating younger age groups.

"However, in April we are still in a situation where the vaccine is arriving in the country in instalments and if your doctor does not have a time to offer you, they can add you to the waiting list. If the digital register does not have a time immediately, you should monitor local and national media and hospitals' social media channels which will report available vaccination times," Parv said.

The EHIF compiled lists of people eligible for the vaccine in January and these people will be able to book an appointment. You can see if you are being called for vaccination through the Patient Portal.

Appointments can be made via a family doctor or through the Patient Portal. Vaccination time slots will be added to the digital registry as vaccines are delivered to Estonia.

Family doctor Le Vallikivi also encouraged unvaccinated people over 70 to contact a family doctor. "We hope that those people who have previously refused vaccination and are now rethinking will also contact their family doctor center," she said.

A volunteer helpline has been opened to guide people who need help when making an appointment in the digital registry. The line is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the number to call is 6003 033.

More information about the vaccine process in Estonia can be read online at https://vaktsineeri.ee/en/covid-19/vaccination-in-estonia/

Registration will open for people aged 16-49 in May.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:11

Global Estonian Report: April 21-28

14:35

Estonia falls one place on World Press Freedom Index 2021

14:31

Epp Mäe through to European Championships semi-finals

14:07

Estonia, Lithuania defense ministers: Cooperation key ahead of Zapad 2021

13:41

Isamaa managing body would evict publicly critical members

13:11

Mayor: €380 million Tallinn Hospital EU funding not likely to materialize

13:05

Two-year-old Estonian child dies on family vacation in Egypt

12:43

Ratings: Coronavirus restrictions lead to drop in support for Reform

12:17

Estonia's gender pay gap narrowed again last year

11:46

Prime minister: A week of distance learning after school break is necessary

11:22

Spring forest planting starts in Ida-Viru County

10:49

'Reporteritund': MEPs back EU vaccine passport, skeptical on roll-out pace

10:42

Health Board: 472 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, five deaths

10:24

Vaccination expands to include all people in risk groups and over 65s

09:50

Vaccine chief: It is possible that AstraZeneca vaccines remain unused

09:24

Postimees: Scientific council unhappy with restriction easing timetable

09:14

Unemployment rises nearly three percentage points on year to March end

08:46

President starts Afghanistan official visit

08:21

Anett Kontaveit opens Stuttgart tournament with straight set victory

20.04

Two more US F-15E Strike Eagles due in skies over Estonia Wednesday

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: