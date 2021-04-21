Tallinn expects new state plan to increase teacher vaccination coverage

The vaccination coverage of teachers is lower in Tallinn than in most other cities in Estonia. The situation could be improved if the state would offer teachers vaccines other than the AstraZeneca one, Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) told ERR.

Kõlvart said the low coverage of education workers is a point of concern and one of the reasons is confusion regarding the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was allocated to vaccinate education sector workers.

"As we know, teachers were vaccinated with AstraZeneca and the current information is confusing. I think not everyone is prepared to get inoculated with the vaccine. This means that there should be a more specific plan from the state about how further vaccinations will take place and which vaccines will be offered to people," Kõlvart said.

The capital city mayor said the problem is not just about vaccinating teachers, but that all frontline workers should be administered vaccines as soon as possible. "We will not solve the problem if we only handle teachers," Kõlvart noted.

A part of Tallinn's frontline workers, such as the Tallinn Municipal Police and the Vital Statistics Office (Perekonnaseisuamet), have already received a vaccine injection. Bus drivers, for example, have not. "There is some hope, but I should not speculate when this will be possible," Kõlvart said.

The number of public transportation users in Tallinn has increased over recent weeks, the mayor added.

