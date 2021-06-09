Tallinn mayor to receive COVID-19 vaccine this week

Mihhail Kõlvart (Center). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said on Wednesday that he will get vaccinated against the coronavirus this week.

"I have also registered myself [for vaccination]. I did some weeks ago, but there were queues. It is easier to do now. I am also getting vaccinated once my time comes and it will happen this week," the mayor said at a press conference.

Kõlvart added that the effort given by Estonians has better prepared the country for a possible third wave of the coronavirus.

Kõlvart had noted in the beginning of May that he is willing to set a public example and get vaccinated, but only when his age group could do so. The 43-year old said then he sees no reason for the mayor to get vaccinated before frontline workers such as bus drivers.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

