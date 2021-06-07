Over 53,000 vaccine doses to arrive in Estonia this week

This week more than 53,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines will arrive in Estonia. The majority are Pfizer/BioNTech.

Pfizer/BioNTech will deliver 45,630 doses and Moderna 8,400 doses, a total of 53,030.

Additionally, 20,000 new times will be opened in the vaccination register for the weeks starting June 14 and 21. Tests can be booked on www.digilugu.ee or by calling the national 1247 helpline.

From June 14, vaccination sessions can be offered at workplaces in Harju County. For more information contact the Health Insurance Fund at info@haigekassa.ee.

--

