Over 500,000 people vaccinated against coronavirus

More than half a million people have now received a dose of a coronavirus vaccine in Estonia, the Ministry of Social Affairs said on Sunday. Estonia's total population is 1.3 million.

As of Sunday afternoon, a total of 500,023 people in Estonia had been vaccinated, the ministry said in a statement. 296,428 people have been completely vaccinated either with two doses or with the one-shot Janssen vaccine.

So far, 46.3 percent of the adult population has been vaccinated and 66.4 percent of the over 70s.

In 40 municipalities out of a total 79, more than half of all adults have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The highest coverage rate is 65 percent in Hiiumaa, followed by 64 percent in Ruhnu and Kambja municipalities, 63 percent in Muhu municipality and 58 percent in Kastre and Saku municipalities.

There are two districts in Tallinn where the coverage rate is over 50 percent. Pirita has a rate of 56 percent and Nõmme's is 55 percent.

To date, 60 percent of the 60-69 age group has been vaccinated, 52 percent of the 50-59 age group, 42 percent of the 40-49 age group, 32 percent of the 30-39 age group and 26 percent of the 18-29s.

284,089 women have been vaccinated and 214,494 men.

A total of 760,445 vaccinations have been given in Estonia. Last week, 57,407 vaccinations were administered.

More data can be viewed on the Health Board's website.

