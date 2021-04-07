Tallinn mayor critical of focusing on narrow vaccination target group

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) does not consider it correct to focus on vaccinating risk groups alone and finds that frontline workers should be vaccinated concurrently.

Kõlvart told ETV's morning show "Terevisioon" that younger people have more contacts and are accompanied by a higher risk of infecting other people. At the same time, many people providing essential services cannot avoid contacts and work from home.

The Tallinn mayor does not consider it logical that kindergarten staff, bus drivers and other essential service providers are also not vaccinated.

Kõlvart said both vaccination tempo and the number of vaccinated people matter. "If we vaccinate only one age group to start and then wait, wait and wait, and then start on another age group, we cannot achieve the required pace. At the same time, life goes on and young people go to work, pick up their children from kindergarten, school, and also visit their parents. They must also be addressed concurrently," he said.

Kõlvart has not received a vaccine yet since he does not deem it correct that a mayor would receive an injection while frontline workers in his city have not gotten one. He confirmed that once vaccinations reach his age group, he is prepared to be inoculated regardless of the vaccine.

He also criticized the government's weekend messages of not allowing younger people to get vaccinated while pictures of Riigikogu members getting vaccinated showed up on Monday and Tuesday. "It seems to me as if these are not good signals," Kõlvart noted.

