Health Board: 757 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, 14 deaths

757 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 4,792 tests taken - a rate of 15.8 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced. 14 deaths were also registered.

According to data from the population registry, there were 410 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 325 of those cases were in Tallinn.

There were 78 new cases diagnosed in Ida-Viru County, 51 cases were found in Tartu County and 41 in Viljandi County. 31 new cases were found in Lääne-Viru County, 27 went to Pärnu County. 22 cases were diagnosed in Rapla County, 15 in Jõgeva County and 14 cases each were discovered in Võru and Põlva counties. 11 cases were found in Järva County, 10 in Lääne County, nine in Saare County and five in Hiiu County. Three cases were found in Valga County.

There was no information in the population registry for 16 of the cases diagnosed.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 901.9, data from the Health Board shows.

In total, 236,598 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 72,035 of them having already received their second dose. 6,027 vaccine doses were administered since Sunday morning.

620 people receiving treatment in hospital, 68 in intensive care

As of Thursday morning, 620 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 49 under assisted breathing. There are 68 patients in intensive care.

A total of 4,792 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 757 returning positive and 4,035 negative – a positive rate of 15.8 percent.

There have been 1,181,481 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 112,421 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

91,789 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 28,860 (31.4 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 62,929 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

In total, the coronavirus has claimed 990 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

The 14-day average infection rate is 901.9 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable issue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!