Small number of people catch coronavirus after vaccination

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Coronavirus vaccinations taking place at Sõle Sports Center on April 3, 2021. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Less than 1,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Estonia despite having received their first dose of the vaccine.

The Health Board said 723 people have caught the virus despite being vaccinated. As it takes between seven and 15 days to develop protective antibodies after vaccination this is the reason why covid-19 can be caught between doses.

In total, 229,241 first doses have been administered in Estonia, data from the Health Board shows and the agency has said all vaccines are working effectively.

"Because the virus is so prevalent now, there are definitely people who get sick after the first dose, because it cannot be expected that the level of immunity will be so high as to protect against the disease," said Maia Uusküla, head of the Health Board's safety monitoring office.

She said cases have been reported to the Agency of Medicines where a person who received the vaccine on the same day became ill the next day. In cases like this, the virus may have been contracted before vaccination.

The effectiveness of the vaccine can only be fully assessed once two doses have been given. So far, less than 0.1 percent of people have tested positive for coronavirus seven days after getting the second dose and almost 70,000 people have received both shots.

"In 25 cases the illnesses were mild, the person did not need hospital treatment, there were symptoms of mild colds. But in two cases the person needed hospital treatment and one older man died, but he also had many and serious co-morbidities," Uusküla said.

It is possible to still catch coronavirus after vaccination as no vaccine is 100 percent effective. However, all vaccines reduce the likelihood of developing a serious case of the virus and being hospitalized.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:45

Estonia suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine for under 60s Updated

17:04

Kiik: 1 million vaccine doses expected in coming months

16:35

New cycle path to connect Tallinn city center and Lasnamäe

15:55

Health Board: Coronavirus infection rate falls below 0.8

15:33

Unemployment Insurance Fund starts paying out wage compensation

15:03

EKRE Chairman: Sending Tibar to US is in interest of money launderers

14:52

Wastewater study: Pandemic has not reduced drug use in Estonia

14:25

Global Estonian Report: April 7-14

13:49

Kallas to introduce plan to mitigate effects of coronavirus

13:21

RIA yearbook: Cyber criminals took advantage of COVID-19 fears

12:53

Virtual exhibition opened at Juhan Kuus Documentary Photo Center

12:25

Isamaa Party wants to postpone board election

11:51

Baltika sells Monton trademarks

11:28

Gallery: Recently restored rare tractor started up in Jõgeva County

11:01

Eesti 200 board member: There is no political leader in current situation

10:50

Small number of people catch coronavirus after vaccination

10:46

Health Board: 984 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:21

Court dismisses doping suspicions against Estonian wrestler Heiki Nabi Updated

10:19

Tallinn mayor critical of focusing on narrow vaccination target group

09:52

Ratings: Reform continues steady hold over party support rankings

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: