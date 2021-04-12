Health Board: 269 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, nine deaths

269 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 2,663 tests taken - a rate of 10.1 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced. Nine deaths were also registered.

According to data from the population registry, there were 143 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 111 of those cases were in Tallinn.

There were 32 new cases diagnosed in Ida-Viru County, 17 cases were found in Tartu County and 14 in Pärnu County. There were 12 cases found in Lääne-Viru County, eight cases each were diagnosed in Järva and Rapla counties and seven cases each went to Lääne and Põlva counties. Three cases each were discovered in Viljandi, Võru and Jõgeva counties, two cases in Valga County and one case each went to Saare and Hiiu counties.

There was no information in the population registry for eight of the cases diagnosed.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 769.99, data from the Health Board shows.

In total, 259,346 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 74,819 of them having already received their second dose. 330 vaccine doses were administered since Sunday morning.

595 people receiving treatment in hospital, 70 in intensive care

As of Monday morning, 595 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 49 under assisted breathing. There are 70 patients in intensive care.

A total of 2,663 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 269 returning positive and 2,394 negative – a positive rate of 10.1 percent.

There have been 1,198,522 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 114,443 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

95,246 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 30,808 (32.3 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 64,438 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

There were nine deaths over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 1037 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

The 14-day average infection rate is 769.99 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable issue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!