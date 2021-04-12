Falling COVID-19 rates prompt Health Board to restart close contact alerts

Falling coronavirus rates mean the Health Board (Terviseamet) northern district can now begin notifying close contacts. Higher rates in February had led to the practice being suspended, and those who contracted COVID-19 were being asked to notify their close contacts themselves.

The northern region comprises the most populous, and one of the most heavily affected, of Estonia's 15 counties, Harju – which includes Tallinn, along with two more rural counties, Järva and Rapla.

The "R" rate of viral spread was reported at 0.8 last week, meaning in effect a decline in the rate of COVID-19 propagation.

Merline Vernik, Health Board media adviser, told ERR Monday that informing close contacts was back on the agenda so far as the authority was concerned, though this will take time to fully implement.

Notification generally takes place via mobile phone text message; the public can also download the HOIA track-and-trace app, which has recently seen some revamping work after initial disappointment with its penetration and effectiveness.

