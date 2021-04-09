PPA: Private parties are a cause for concern

Private parties where the coronavirus restrictions are not observed are a cause for concern, the head of the crisis headquarters at the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said on Friday.

Speaking about residents' observance of the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus at a press conference, Vallo Koppel said: "What concerns us is all manner of private parties - in apartments or on rented premises, and also the public meeting at Toompea in Tallinn."

He said the police can intervene when they receive a complaint about noise or violation of the restrictions, but also in the course of regular police work when the suspicion arises that violations might be violated.

"While individual cases have reached the media, it can be presumed that tens of such parties are taking place across Estonia, which is why we will continue checks also over the coming weekend," he said.

"People are looking for opportunities to meet their friends or co-workers, but they forget that by doing it they are creating a favorable possibility for the spread of the virus. The restrictions must be observed not because the government, the Health Board or the police wants it, but in order to preserve one's own health and the health of others," Koppel said.

The overall situation, according to Koppel, is good as 97 people out of 100 observe the restrictions.

The director general of the Health Board Üllar Lanno said people must understand that we are still talking about an emergency situation and are standing at a point of critical balance.

"And it is up to us whether it will move up or down," he said.

"In Europe the growth trend in coronavirus is continuing - in Poland, France, Italy and Germany, as well as elsewhere, in Estonians' favorite resort Turkey, as well as in Egypt, and one should consider carefully whether it pays to go to a region today where the danger of infection exists," Lanno said.

"The infection rate for the past 14 days in Estonia has declined to 866.2 and there are signs of a light at the end of the tunnel. At the same time, it continues to be a cause for concern that intensive care units are experiencing the same kind of pressure. The number of deaths shows that there's enough to think about," Lanno said.

"The pace of vaccination continues to be impressive in our country and if we compare it with nearby countries, there's nothing to be ashamed of," the director general of the Health Board added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!