Fischer: Restrictions could be eased in May if downward trend continues

Estonia's 7-day average infection rate per 100,000 people is 690 and with the downward trend continuing, it is set to reach 500 in a few weeks, warranting a look at easing restrictions, government scientific council member Krista Fischer said.

Fischer told ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Sunday that the average infection rate per 100,000 people has been 690, if taken from April 3-9. The indicator was at 755 the week prior and 1,170 two weeks prior.

There is a clear downward trend, but it is not enough to go cancelling restrictions in April. "I would like for the average daily case number not to be 690 but below 500. I do not think it will happen in a week, we could see it happen in two weeks if we continue this way," the mathematical statistics professor said.

"We must manage for a little bit more with these restrictions, because opening [society] up now would cause the number to go up fast. But the continuation of this downward trend allows us to welcome the beginning of May much better," Fischer noted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!