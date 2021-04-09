Record number of Covid-19 vaccines administered on Thursday

A total of 12,919 inoculations with coronavirus vaccine were performed in Estonia on Thursday, which is the biggest number of vaccine shots given here during a single day so far.

Altogether 248,237 people in Estonia have received at least one dose of vaccine to date, and for 73,306 of them the vaccination course has been completed, spokespeople for the Ministry of Social Affairs said.

48 percent of over 70-year-olds in Estonia have received at least one dose of vaccine. The vaccination rate of over 70-year-olds is growing also in Ida-Viru County, where one in four people of that age group have received at least one shot by now.

Across the European Union, 16 percent of the adult population on the average has been vaccinated with at least one dose. The ratio for Estonia is 21 percent. In the number of vaccinations performed per population, Estonia ranks third in the EU after Malta and Hungary.

Of over 80-year-olds, 49 percent have received at least one dose of vaccine across Estonia and about 60 percent or more in eight of Estonia's 15 counties. The ratios are highest for the islands of Saaremaa and Hiiumaa at 72 percent.

The number of people vaccinated by age and region on April 9. Source: Terviseamet

A total of 505 health care institutions across Estonia, including 412 family health canters, have performed vaccinations by now. Of all vaccinations, 59 percent were performed by family health centers, 27 percent by hospitals, 8 percent by providers of specialist medical care and 4 percent by providers of nursing services.

"In the next few weeks vaccination of people of the COVID-19 at-risk groups at family doctors' will continue. In order to exit the current crisis, it is paramount to protect with vaccination as quickly as possible those who are most vulnerable to the COVID-19 illness, meaning over 70-year-olds and people with specific diagnoses and illnesses in whom the COVID-19 illness may take a very serious course and who may need hospital treatment," Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) said.

