Day brings 438 new COVID-19 cases

Signs asking passengers to wear masks on a Tallinn bus. Source: Helen Wright / ERR
A total of 3,529 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus were analyzed in Estonia in the last 24 hours of which 438 or 12.4 percent came back positive.

Population register data suggests that most new cases were registered in Harju County at 258 of which 178 in Tallinn.

Ida-Viru County got 44, Rapla County 27, Tartu County 25, Pärnu County 17, Viljandi County 11, Lääne-Viru County ten and Järva and Võru counties eight cases each. Saare and Põlva counties registered four, Lääne County three, Valga and Jõgeva counties two and Hiiu County one new positive. Fourteen people who tested positive did not have a registered address in Estonia.

Eight people died in the last 24 hours, with total COVID-19-related deaths now at 1,028.

The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people now stands at 793.7, with initial positives making up 15.7 percent of all tests.

Hospitals opened 43 new treatment cases for COVID-19, with 589 patients hospitalized. 454 people or 77 percent of those hospitalized are over 60 years of age.

Estonia administered 1,628 doses of vaccine in the last day. A total of 259,065 people have been vaccinated by today, while 74,774 have received both doses. 51 percent of people over the age of 70 have received at least one dose of the vaccine. More than 60 percent of people in the 70+ age group have been vaccinated in Hiiu, Lääne, Tartu, Järva, Rapla and Saaremaa.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Day brings 438 new COVID-19 cases

