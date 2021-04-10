Health Board: 639 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

639 new cases of coronavirus were diagnoses during the last day, the Health Board said on Saturday.

340 new cases were recorded in Harju County and 273 of those in Tallinn.

Eighty-nine cases were diagnosed in Ida-Viru County, 31 in Tartu County, 28 in Lääne-Viru County, 27 in Rapla County, 20 in Pärnu County, 17 in Viljandi County and 16 in Võru County.

Ten cases were confirmed in both Valga and Jõgeva counties, eight in Lääne County, there were six cases each in Hiiu, Järva and Põlva counties and two in Saare County. Twenty-three cases had no information in the population register.

In total, 5,339 tests were analyzed and 12 percent were positive. The 14-day infection rate is now 827.7 per 100,000 inhabitants.

574 patients are being treated in hospital and 61 new cases were opened during the last 24 hours.

There were 14 deaths, taking the total to 1,020.

10,670 vaccinations were administered yesterday and 9,606 were first doses. So far, 257,837 people have received the first dose and 74,370 people have also received the second dose.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!