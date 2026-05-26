Bear spray sells out after increase in sightings

Sales of bear spray have risen and even sold out in several hunting stores after sightings of the animals have increased, forest workers say.

Private forest owners and the State Forest Management Center (RMK) plant nearly 40 million seedlings on clear-cut areas every year.

Planters work in the forest for days at a time and do not make much noise. Supplies against snake bites and long-range pepper spray are part of their standard kit.

In recent years, planters have reported a rise in bear sightings.

Forest planter Rivo Võigas, who was working in Kilingi-Nõmme, in Pärnu County, told Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" he brought a whistle for self-defense against animals.

"I've seen bears, rabbits and moose. But I'm more afraid of bears," he said.

"A bear was walking about 40 meters away from us, but fortunately, it quietly walked on. We didn't have to run away in fear, but we started backing away from there very quietly," Võigas said, recalling one incident.

Bear spray works at a distance of 10 meters and is sold at hunting stores. However, they are currently harder to find after a boost in sales.

"Those bear sprays have been bought up because they are bear sprays. What's left are these self-defense sprays. Basically, it is one and the same thing — pepper spray. What makes it special is that it sprays very far," said Kalev Kuzmin, who works at hunting store Jahipaun.

A bear generally does not attack a person unless it thinks it has to protect its cubs. A family of bears should be left alone, and people should avoid getting between the mother and her cubs. The animals may be attracted to food at forest campsites.

An angered animal may attack. "If, for some reason, it has become angry, then it may do that. And then this pepper spray, which sprays up to 10 meters, gives you a chance that if it gets into its eyes, it simply won't see where its going," Kuzmin said.

What should you do if you see a bear?

Estonian bears in Latvia. Source: LSM

If you encounter a bear, the first rule is to always stay calm, and not panic, the Estonian Hunters' Society says.

Never feed bears. Leaving out food or scraps near your home or campsite can attract them, as well as reduce their natural fear of humans.

Make noise in the forest. Talk, clap or step on dry branches to alert bears that may be nearby and give them a chance to move away. Don't go out in bear territory alone.

Avoid bear cubs. If you see a bear cub or cubs, you are in serious danger — their mother is likely nearby and will defend them aggressively. Back away in the direction you came from.

Don't approach carcasses. Bears often guard their kills, which may be hidden under moss or branches, or even sunk partway into a bog.

Scare off bears near homes. Bears may roam into yards in search of easy food. Scare them away with loud noises or shouting, including when going outside in the evening — don't try to stop and take photos.

Watch out during daylight in summer. Bears are typically more active at dusk or at night, but may be active during the day when berries are ripe in summer, or around oat fields in the fall.

Keep dogs close. Unleashed dogs may provoke bears, and can lead them back to you if attacked. If you hear intense barking or signs of a scuffle, move away and toward open ground for better visibility.

Before attacking, bears will usually give a warning by standing on their hind legs and growling loudly. If threatened, back away slowly. Speak calmly, avoid eye contact, and never run or climb a tree.

If attacked by a brown bear, get on the ground and play dead, protecting your head and neck.

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