PPA: Bear spotted in Tallinn's Haabersti likely returned to forest

A bear seen in Tallinn's Haabersti district on Sunday morning has not been spotted again and has likely returned to the forest, the Police and Border Guard Board has said.

As of Monday (May 4), the bear has reportedly not been seen in the area in western Tallinn, newspaper Maahleht reported.

Police and Border Guard Board communications specialist Emily Bollverk said no reports about the bear have been received by the emergency response center or the Environmental Board.

The police have ended active search efforts, and the animal has likely returned to the forest.

If anyone does spot the bear, the police ask that it be reported immediately by calling 112.

A bear sighting was reported at 1:45 a.m. on Sunday morning and the PPA said it was likely around Astangu and Tähetorni streets or in the Harku bog area.

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