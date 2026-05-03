Bear spotted in Tallinn's Haabersti, police urge caution

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) warned on Sunday morning that a bear had been seen in the western Haabersti area of Tallinn and asked residents to be cautious.

"On Sunday night at around 01:45, a police patrol spotted a bear moving near Astangu tänav in Tallinn. The police ask people to be cautious when moving in the area," the PPA Northern Prefecture said on Sunday morning.

Police and rescue services have searched the surrounding area for the bear during the night and checked the area with a drone, but so far they have not managed to determine the animal's location.

The bear is likely moving around the Astangu and Tähetorni streets area or in the Harku bog area.

Field commander of the West-Harju Police Station, Gert Trumm, asks people to remain alert when moving in the area.

"A wild animal may behave unpredictably, especially in an unfamiliar urban environment. If possible, we recommend that people avoid walking in the area. When encountering a bear, you must keep your distance, avoid eye contact, and retreat backwards while remaining quiet," he advised via a press release.

The police ask that if the bear is seen, it should be reported to the Emergency Response Centre by calling 112.

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