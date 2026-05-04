Young people hold increasingly positive views of wolves, bears, and lynx

A study covering the Baltic states shows that schoolchildren's attitudes toward wolves, bears, and lynx have become more favorable over the past couple of decades.

In more broad society, however, people's views reflect a wider range of fears and expectations.

People who spend time outdoors encounter wild animals fairly frequently these days. Reportedly, for example, a cyclist recently found himself face to face with a bear that had taken an interest in the hiker's carton of kefir. Regardless of the accuracy of this particular story, such incidents are not unusual in themselves, and large carnivores inevitably end up sharing paths with humans in Estonian forests.

Animal populations can no longer be managed successfully on the basis of biological indicators alone. Maris Hindrikson, a researcher in teriology at the University of Tartu, stressed that it is also essential to understand what kinds of emotions predators evoke in local residents. Public attitudes directly influence both national conservation plans and decisions about which animals are hunted and in what numbers. "We realized that dealing with large carnivores is extremely difficult if we don't know how people feel about them, because that actually sets much of the overall context," Hindrikson said.

The roots of the study go back to 2004–2005, when researchers conducted a similar survey among schoolchildren. Since then, the local environment has changed significantly: urbanization has intensified, forests have been logged more extensively, and society as a whole has developed.

Wolf in Estonia (photo is illustrative). Source: ERR

To create a time series that reflects changes in attitudes, researchers therefore once again turned first to Estonian upper secondary schools and high schools. They invited young people aged 15 and older to take part in an online questionnaire.

Public opinion plays a growing role in wildlife management

To obtain a broader picture, the research team also sent the questionnaire to local governments, hunters, and farmers. Beekeepers and sheep farmers — who often suffer disproportionately large losses due to predators — were included as well. In addition, ordinary members of the public who did not belong to any specific target group were given a voice.

This broad outreach ensured as representative a sample as possible. The exact same data were collected by researchers in Latvia and Lithuania. "Somewhat to our surprise, attitudes toward large carnivores are more positive in all the countries," Hindrikson said. Tolerance toward wild animals has increased among residents of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania alike. Every large carnivore species studied received a warmer reception than before. At the same time, Hindrikson emphasized that despite the generally positive background, people still perceive the animals differently.

The Eurasian lynx is considered the most pleasant forest neighbor by all target groups. The brown bear, by contrast, is associated with strong personal fear among respondents. In the case of the gray wolf, concerns about property damage stand out most clearly. When comparing data from neighboring countries, an interesting contradiction emerges with regard to fear.

The core of the Baltic bear population is in Estonia, yet Latvians fear bears much more. In Latvia's forests, bears are only beginning to establish themselves, while in Lithuania they are encountered only as occasional wanderers.

Different groups express different concerns

Delving deeper into the data, researchers grouped people's responses along three axes: tolerance of the animals, personal fear, and fear of property damage. Where these factors intersected, six psychological profiles emerged. The results showed, for example, that a person may fear large carnivores even if they feel positively toward them. Likewise, people may support the presence of predators in principle while constantly worrying about the property damage the animals might cause.

Some residents surprised the researchers with their internal contradictions. There are respondents who cannot stand large carnivores at all, yet do not fear them personally and are not concerned about damage to their property. According to specialists, such ideological aversion may stem from fear of losing a traditional way of life.

All differences of opinion disappeared instantly, however, when an animal poses a direct threat to human life. In such situations, all groups support radical intervention and the removal of the animal.

According to Hindrikson, the survey results will help government agencies better tailor their communication in the future. When addressing urban residents, officials should focus on alleviating fears related to the forest. Farmers, on the other hand, need clear compensation systems so they understand the support and rules provided by the state.

The study's data are being used directly in drafting a new conservation and management plan for large carnivores. "This is exactly one place where these results can be taken into account," Hindrikson confirmed.

The teriologist added that wild animals generally avoid humans if they hear them early enough. To minimize risks, researchers recommend making noise when moving through the forest. Hikers can talk to a companion, whistle, or even play a radio. It is also advisable to purchase special bear spray from a hunting store before heading into nature. "Animals need to hear you — make yourself known so they know you're coming," Maris Hindrikson said.

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