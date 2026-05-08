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Jupiter carries David Attenborough documentaries to mark naturalist's centenary

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Sir David Attenborough turned 100 today, May 8, 2026.
Sir David Attenborough turned 100 today, May 8, 2026. Source: Press materials.
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Jupiter, ERR's streaming service, is marking the 100th birthday of British natural historian and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough by showing several of his most recent nature documentaries, with Estonian subtitles.

The selection includes "Wild London" ("Londoni Linnaloodus"), showing that interesting wildlife can be found in the heart of Britain's megalopolis capital just as much as in the depths of the real jungle.

Also on offer is "Attenborough and the Empire of the Ants" ("Attenborough ja sipelgate kuningriik"), which took the expert and his team to a massive wood ant supercolony in the Swiss Jura Mountains, as well as the award-winning "Planet Earth" trilogy, the most expensive nature documentary series ever commissioned by the BBC and also the first to be filmed in high definition.

All the offerings are subtitled in Estonian, providing interesting practice for those learning the language.

Born on May 8, 1926, Attenborough's older brother, Richard (1923-2014), became an internationally famous actor, perhaps bridging the sibling gap most memorably in 1993's "Jurassic Park".

But it was David who spent his childhood collecting fossils and other natural specimens. He later joined the BBC just at the time when, in the early 1950s, television was taking off in the U.K., and presented numerous natural history programs down the decades, with 1979's "Life on Earth" among the most viewed. Attenborough's reach at the BBC went far beyond the natural history department; he worked as controller of BBC2 in the late 1960s, and oversaw the switch to color TV. As such he was reputedly responsible for the introduction of the more color TV-friendly fluorescent tennis balls we know today.

While as a centenarian Attenborough is due a telegram from the King, he has in any case long had an association with the British Royal Family. He was knighted in 1985, and featured in a documentary with the late Queen in 2018.

The current nature documentaries are free to watch inside Estonia through the Jupiter portal here.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte

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