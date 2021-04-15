Health Board: 572 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, seven deaths

572 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 5,287 tests taken - a rate of 10.8 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced. Seven deaths were also registered.

According to data from the population registry, there were 305 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 248 of those cases were in Tallinn.

There were 82 new cases diagnosed in Ida-Viru County. 28 cases were diagnosed in Lääne-Viru County, 27 cases went to Viljandi County and 26 cases were found in Pärnu County. 16 cases were diagnosed in Tartu County, 15 in Rapla County and 11 in Põlva County.

10 cases each were diagnosed in Jõgeva, Järva and Lääne counties, eight cases went to Võru County. Two cases each were diagnosed in Hiiu, Saare and Valga counties.

There was no information in the population registry for 18 of the cases diagnosed.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 653.44, data from the Health Board shows.

In total, 268,428 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 77,719 of them having already received their second dose. 7,231 vaccine doses were administered since Wednesday morning.

506 people receiving treatment in hospital, 68 in intensive care

As of Thursday morning, 506 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 46 under assisted breathing. There are 61 patients in intensive care.

A total of 5,287 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 572 returning positive and 4,715 negative – a positive rate of 10.8 percent.

There have been 1,214,411 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 116,200 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

99,096 people are considered to have recovered from the coronavirus in Estonia with 32,511 (32.8 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 66,585 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

Seven deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 1,064 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

The 14-day average infection rate is 653.44 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable issue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

