Coronavirus round-up: April 5-11

Last week 4,663 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed across Estonia falling from 5,570 the previous week. There were 87 deaths - a new record.

ERR News has rounded up the most important news and data about the coronavirus in Estonia from the last week and put it in one place.

This round-up is usually published on Monday or Tuesday, because the results for Sunday of the previous week are released on Monday morning, only making it possible to analyze the previous week's results after the data has been reported.

The data has been taken from the Health Board and we downloaded it from Koroonakaart which publishes data every day in English, Russian and Estonian.

Our "Coronavirus in Estonia: All You Need to Know" guide also provides an overview of total cases by county, the daily rate of new cases, and includes a breakdown of all the restrictions so far. We update this page daily.

Overview: Estonia's infection rate - R - is still below 1, and is slightly above 0.8.

The government introduced a new traffic light system to understand coronavirus restrictions.

Crowds of protesters rallying against covid-19 restrictions were disbursed by police after holding more than a week of protests.

The concentration of coronavirus in wastewater samples taken from larger cities in Estonia has started to decline but is still widespread across the country.

Estonia suspended the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for people under the age of 60.

The HOIA coronavirus exposure notification app will be developed for cross-border use.

By week: There were 4,663 cases last week, a fall from 5,570 the week before. However, while cases have fallen, they are still very high and the figure is similar to the number at the start of February.

There were 87 deaths last week, a new record.

The 14-day infection rate was 769.99 per 100,000 inhabitants on Monday (April 12), compared to 1,007.54 a week earlier (April 5).

By day: There were no days with over 1,000 cases and the highest number last week was 984. The lowest was 269 on Sunday.

There were 87 deaths. The highest on a single day was 16 and the lowest was eight. While cases have fallen, the number of deaths remains high

By county: Cases fell in most counties last week, albeit at a slower rate than the previous week, with only Võru County seeing a small rise.

There were 2,639 new cases in Harju County compared to 3,387 last week - a fall of 748.

Ida-Viru County's cases fell from 577 to 543, Lääne-Viru County's from 250 to 186, Pärnu County's from 189 to 164, Saare County's cases from 69 to 45 and Tartu County's cases also fell from 313 to 259.

Võru County's rose from 52 to 75.

As the Health Board no longer releases data about outbreaks, it is not possible to say why the infection rate is increasing in each region.

Hospital releases: 434 people were released from hospital last week, compared to 431 the week before.

On Monday, 603 people were being treated in hospitals across Estonia, compared to 736 last week. This shows the rate of patients being admitted to is falling slowly but is still high.

Positive and negative tests by week: There were 4,663 positive tests last week and 28,704 negatives which gives a total of 33,367, a similar number of tests to the week before.

The average positive share per day was 13.61 percent compared to 16.43 percent last week.

Deaths: There were 87 deaths, compared to 71 last week.

The total number of people who have died after being diagnosed with coronavirus in Estonia is 1,037, as of Monday.

Vaccinations: In total, 38,699 coronavirus vaccines were administered last week, the Ministry of Social Affairs said on Monday. Of those, 6,030 were second doses.

As of Monday (April 12), 259,346 people had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Vaccinations by sex, county and age: As of Monday, several counties have a vaccination coverage rate of more than 25 percent and Hiiu County's is now over 30 percent. Harju and Ida-Viru counties have the lowest rates.

As of Monday, 159,537 women and 99,683 men had received at least one dose of the vaccine. The Health Board no longer displays data on first or second vaccines by sex, so it cannot be added to the chart.

However, the agency has started showing age data, which is displayed below. You can see that vaccine coverage is now more than 50 percent for people the over 70s.

How can we stop coronavirus?

Stay at home if you have fallen ill;

Stay at least two meters away from other people;

Wear a mask in crowded places;

Wash your hands diligently;

Download the HOIA app onto your smartphone;

Get your information from reliable sources, such as kriis.ee, the Health Board or contact the free 1247 helpline.

