Health Board: 478 new coronavirus cases, six deaths

478 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Friday. There are now fewer than 500 patients being treated in hospital.

273 new cases were recorded in Harju County and 213 of those in Tallinn.

Sixty-nine new cases were reported in Ida-Viru County, 23 in Pärnu and Lääne counties, 16 in Tartu County and nine each in Järva, Rapla and Valga counties.

There were seven cases in Viljandi County, five in Jõgeva County, four each in Põlva and Saare counties, three in Lääne and Hiiu counties and two in Võru County. Nineteen cases had no information in the population register.

In total, 5,056 tests were analyzed and 9.5 percent were positive. The 14-day infection rate is now 621.6 per 100,000 inhabitants.

491 patients are being treated in hospital and 39 new cases were opened during the last 24 hours. The average age of a patient is 69 and the majority of patients, 385 (78 percent), are over 60 years old.

The number of people who have died after being diagnosed with coronavirus in Estonia is now 1,070.

12,534 vaccinations were administered yesterday. So far, 277,745 people have received the first dose and 80,926 people have also received the second dose.

So far, 55 percent of people over 70 have been vaccinated and this rises to over 60 percent in Hiiu, Lääne, Tartu, Järva, Rapla, Põlva, Viljandi, Jõgeva and Saare counties.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!