Health Board: 549 new coronavirus cases, eight deaths

549 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Wednesday. The 14-day infection rate has now fallen below 700 per 100,000 inhabitants.

317 new cases were recorded in Harju County and 239 of those in Tallinn.

Sixty-seven cases were diagnosed in Ida-Viru County, 29 in Lääne-Viru County, 17 in Pärnu and Tartu counties, 15 in Rapla County and 11 each in Lääne, Võru and Järva counties. There were nine cases in Põlva County, eight in Saare County, seven in Valga and Viljandi counties, four in Hiiu County and three in Jõgeva County. There were 16 cases with no information in the population register.

In total, 5,010 tests were analyzed and 11 percent were positive. The 14-day infection rate is now 693.2 per 100,000 inhabitants.

529 patients are being treated in hospital and 48 new cases were opened during the last 24 hours. The average age of a patient is 68 and the majority of patients, 409 (77 percent), are over 60 years old.

The number of people who have died after being diagnosed with coronavirus in Estonia is now 1,057.

2,866 vaccinations were administered yesterday. So far, 263,081 people have received the first dose and 75,841 people have also received the second dose.

So far, 52 percent of people over 70 have been vaccinated and this rises to over 60 percent in Hiiu, Lääne, Tartu, Järva, Rapla and Saare counties.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!