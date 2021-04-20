Coronavirus round-up: April 12-18

Last week 3,341 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed across Estonia falling from 4,663 the previous week. There were 63 deaths.

ERR News has rounded up the most important news and data about the coronavirus in Estonia from the last week and put it in one place.

This round-up is usually published on Monday or Tuesday, because the results for Sunday of the previous week are released on Monday morning, only making it possible to analyze the previous week's results after the data has been reported.

You can find the following graphs below:

The total number of new cases diagnosed by week;

New cases by day for April 12-18;

New cases by county by week;

New cases compared with deaths and hospital releases;

Total number of positive and negative tests by week;

Deaths of covid-positive patients by week;

Number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in Estonia by week.

The data has been taken from the Health Board and Koroonakaart.

Our "Coronavirus in Estonia: All You Need to Know" guide also provides an overview of total cases by county, the daily rate of new cases, and includes a breakdown of all the restrictions so far. We update this page daily.

In the graphs below, you can add or take away data from the graphs by clicking on the colored dots below. The data points are (mostly) dated with each Monday's date.

Overview: The infection rate - R - is still 0.8 and politicians are discussing the relaxation of restrictions at the end of April. If this happens, it will start with schools, the Scientific Council has said.

Estonia received its first doses of the one-shot Janssen coronavirus vaccine last week but it is not currently being administered. The European Medicines Agency will release a report about its possible link to blood clots later this week and then decisions will be made in Estonia. The vaccine has been administered 6.8 million times in the USA and six blood clots have been reported.

By week: There were 3,341 new cases of coronavirus last week, a fall from 4,663 the week before, a difference of 1,322. This is a similar rate to the start of December 2020.

There were 63 deaths last week compared to 87 the week before.

The 14-day infection rate was 602.12 per 100,000 inhabitants on Monday (April 13), compared to 769.99 a week earlier (April 5) and 1,007.54 the week before that.

By day: The highest number of new cases on a single day last week was 638. The lowest was 228 on Sunday.

There were 63 deaths. The highest on a single day was 12 and the lowest was six.

By county: There was a decrease in new cases in all counties last week except Valga County which saw a slight rise.

There were 1,873 new cases in Harju County compared to 2,639 last week - a fall of 766. This is a similar rate of decline to the previous week when there were 748 fewer cases. Additionally, this is the first time there have been less than 2,000 cases in the county since the first week of January.

Ida-Viru County's cases fell from 543 to 424, Lääne-Viru County's from 186 to 141, Pärnu County's from 164 to 151, Saare County's cases from 45 to 33 and Tartu County's cases also fell from 259 to 128. Võru County's fell from 75 to 41.

As the Health Board no longer releases data about outbreaks, it is not possible to say why the infection rate is increasing in each region.

In the graph below, you can add or take away data from the graph by clicking on the colored dot.

Hospital releases: 348 people were released from hospital last week, compared to 434 the week before.

On Monday, 475 people were being treated in hospitals across Estonia, compared to 603 last week. The rate of admitted patients is gradually falling.

Positive and negative tests by week: There were 3,341 positive tests last week and 32,234 negatives which gives a total of 35,575, an increase on the week before.

The average positive share per day has fallen to 9.34 percent compared to 13.61 percent the week before.

Deaths: There were 63 deaths, compared to 87 last week.

The total number of people who have died after being diagnosed with coronavirus in Estonia is 1,100, as of Monday.

Vaccinations: In total, 28,696 people were vaccinated last week, data from the Health Board shows. The Agency of Medicines said 39,505 doses were administered last week.

As of Monday (April 19), 288,273 people had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine

This graph has been remade using data from the Health Board.

Vaccinations by sex, county and age: As of Monday, the majority of counties have a vaccination coverage rate of more than 25 percent and Hiiu County's is over 32 percent. Harju and Ida-Viru counties have the lowest rates.

As of Monday, 176,447 women and 111,678 men had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Vaccine coverage is now more than 59 percent for people over 70 and 53 percent for people over 80.

