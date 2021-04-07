Unemployment Insurance Fund starts paying out wage compensation

The Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund on Wednesday started executing payouts of the wage compensation made available by the government to the sectors worst affected by the new restrictions.

On Wednesday, payouts were made to the first 5,400 employees.

The average size of the compensation per person was €670 gross and the total gross amount of the compensations was close to €3.7 million.

The majority of the applications granted as first were applications from small business operators, the Unemployment Insurance Fund said.

The purpose of the wage support is to help employers and employees who have found themselves in temporary difficulty due to the restrictions. The applications are handled and the compensation is paid out in the order in which the applications were filed, and payouts are executed on each business day.

Applications for wage compensation for the month of March can be filed until the end of April. After that, applications for wage compensation for April will start to be accepted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!