Unemployment Insurance Fund starts paying out wage compensation

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) office on Tartu's Vaksali Street, Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

The Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund on Wednesday started executing payouts of the wage compensation made available by the government to the sectors worst affected by the new restrictions.

On Wednesday, payouts were made to the first 5,400 employees.

The average size of the compensation per person was €670 gross and the total gross amount of the compensations was close to €3.7 million.

The majority of the applications granted as first were applications from small business operators, the Unemployment Insurance Fund said. 

The purpose of the wage support is to help employers and employees who have found themselves in temporary difficulty due to the restrictions. The applications are handled and the compensation is paid out in the order in which the applications were filed, and payouts are executed on each business day. 

Applications for wage compensation for the month of March can be filed until the end of April. After that, applications for wage compensation for April will start to be accepted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:45

Estonia suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine for under 60s Updated

17:04

Kiik: 1 million vaccine doses expected in coming months

16:35

New cycle path to connect Tallinn city center and Lasnamäe

15:55

Health Board: Coronavirus infection rate falls below 0.8

15:33

Unemployment Insurance Fund starts paying out wage compensation

15:03

EKRE Chairman: Sending Tibar to US is in interest of money launderers

14:52

Wastewater study: Pandemic has not reduced drug use in Estonia

14:25

Global Estonian Report: April 7-14

13:49

Kallas to introduce plan to mitigate effects of coronavirus

13:21

RIA yearbook: Cyber criminals took advantage of COVID-19 fears

12:53

Virtual exhibition opened at Juhan Kuus Documentary Photo Center

12:25

Isamaa Party wants to postpone board election

11:51

Baltika sells Monton trademarks

11:28

Gallery: Recently restored rare tractor started up in Jõgeva County

11:01

Eesti 200 board member: There is no political leader in current situation

10:50

Small number of people catch coronavirus after vaccination

10:46

Health Board: 984 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:21

Court dismisses doping suspicions against Estonian wrestler Heiki Nabi Updated

10:19

Tallinn mayor critical of focusing on narrow vaccination target group

09:52

Ratings: Reform continues steady hold over party support rankings

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: