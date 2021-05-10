Unemployment rate down to 8.5 percent in April

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) office on Tartu's Vaksali Street, Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
The number of registered unemployed in Estonia was 55,865 at the end of April, making up 8.5 percent of the total number of workforce from age 16 to retirement age, 0.3 percentage points lower than in March.

The number of newly unemployed persons registered during the month was 5,143, compared with 11,363 newly unemployed persons registered in April 2020. In March, the number of people registered as unemployed was 7,308, it appears from figures made available by the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

At the end of April, the registered unemployment rate was the highest in East-Viru County, where unemployment reached 14.2 percent. Next came Valga County with 10.4 percent, Põlva County with 9.8 percent and Pärnu County with 9.3 percent. 

The rate was lowest at 5.7 percent in Jõgeva County. Hiiumaa had an unemployment rate of 6 percent, Saaremaa of 6.2 percent and Tartu County of 6.7 percent. 

The number of people with reduced work capacity among the unemployed was 12,339, making up 22.1 percent of all registered unemployed.  

The total number of job offers available via the Unemployment Insurance Fund in the course of the month of April was 10,149, and the number of vacancies as at the end of the month was 5,759.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

