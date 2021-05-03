Unemployment fund proposes extending wage compensation scheme

The wage compensation scheme should be extended to cover salaries in May, the Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) has said.

The Fund believes extending the measure under the same conditions is justified and will make the proposal to the government.

Applications for compensation for May's salary will be accepted from June 1.

ERR News previously reported the conditions for wage support and they can be seen here.

