Statistics: Unemployment fell by 1,500 persons in first quarter

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, unemployment declined by 1,500 persons, state agency Statistics Estonia (Statistikaamet) announced. The employment rate in the first quarter of 2021 was 7.1 percent.

According to Katriin Põlluäär, analyst at Statistics Estonia, there were 48,700 unemployed people in the first quarter of 2021, 13,500 more than at the same time last year. "It is positive, however, that compared to the three previous quarters, the number of the unemployed still fell. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, unemployment declined by 1,500 persons," Põlluäär said.

Unemployed persons by quarter, 2018-2021. Source: Statistics Estonia

The unemployment rate was more than twice the Estonian average in northeastern Estonia and lowest in central and southern Estonia. Nearly half of unemployed people were without work for less than half a year. 13,200 persons were unemployed for more than a year.

Among 15-74-year-olds, 551,500 persons worked full-time and 89,200 worked part-time. "Men's employment rate is slightly higher than women's. At the same time, significantly more women than men work part-time. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, working part-time has become more popular," Põlluäär added.

There were 8,500 underemployed persons. These people work part-time but would like to work more and are available for additional work within two weeks. Inactive persons totalled 286,400. The main reasons for inactivity were retirement, studies and illness or disability.

For more data, see Statistics Estonia's page here.

