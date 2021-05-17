Statistics: Unemployment fell by 1,500 persons in first quarter

Economy
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) office on Tartu's Vaksali Street, Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
Economy

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, unemployment declined by 1,500 persons, state agency Statistics Estonia (Statistikaamet) announced. The employment rate in the first quarter of 2021 was 7.1 percent.

According to Katriin Põlluäär, analyst at Statistics Estonia, there were 48,700 unemployed people in the first quarter of 2021, 13,500 more than at the same time last year. "It is positive, however, that compared to the three previous quarters, the number of the unemployed still fell. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, unemployment declined by 1,500 persons," Põlluäär said.

Unemployed persons by quarter, 2018-2021. Source: Statistics Estonia

The unemployment rate was more than twice the Estonian average in northeastern Estonia and lowest in central and southern Estonia. Nearly half of unemployed people were without work for less than half a year. 13,200 persons were unemployed for more than a year.

Among 15-74-year-olds, 551,500 persons worked full-time and 89,200 worked part-time. "Men's employment rate is slightly higher than women's. At the same time, significantly more women than men work part-time. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, working part-time has become more popular," Põlluäär added.

There were 8,500 underemployed persons. These people work part-time but would like to work more and are available for additional work within two weeks. Inactive persons totalled 286,400. The main reasons for inactivity were retirement, studies and illness or disability.

For more data, see Statistics Estonia's page here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

LATEST NEWS

17:31

Gallery: Tõnu Viik takes oath of office as Tallinn University rector

17:02

Hospitals to receive almost €25 million for infrastructure investments

16:36

Sildam: Jüri Ratas has two weeks to make decision on presidential elections

16:03

Gallery: A warm weekend at Tallinn Zoo

15:35

1247 helpline can be used to register for vaccinations

15:08

80 side effects reported after vaccination last week

14:37

Tõnu Kaljuste to be chief conductor of Philharmonic Chamber Choir

14:06

Orchestra upkeep cost EDF €1.4 million yearly

13:39

Three-week Spring Storm military exercise kicks off on Monday

13:12

Kaljulaid about running again: I would never say 'no' to my country

12:39

Record-breaking domestic cricket league kicks off

12:07

AK: EKRE is growing support in Ida-Viru County

11:31

Scientific council recommended government ease restrictions more carefully

11:03

Susannah Kaul wins silver medal at para swimming European championships

10:22

Ratings: Reform still on top, support for Center and EKRE stabilizes

10:18

Health Board: 153 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, one death

09:48

Statistics: Unemployment fell by 1,500 persons in first quarter

09:21

Estonian Defense Forces to lay off entire orchestra

08:49

Estonian men's rowers going to Tokyo Olympics

08:26

Coronavirus restrictions relaxed from May 17

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: