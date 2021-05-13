Average monthly income rose to €1,380 in 2020

In 2020, the average monthly gross income per employee was €1,380, which is €63 more than in 2019, data from Statistics Estonia shows. Income was highest in Harju county (€1,541) and lowest in Ida-Viru county (€1,088).

The average gross income covers wages and salaries paid to employees and civil servants, work-related stipends, support and other payments.

The largest gross income was earned in Rae rural municipality in Harju county, where it was €1,893. Of cities, Keila ranked first with €1,525, followed by Tallinn with €1,519. Among municipalities, the smallest income was earned in Narva.

Greta Tischler, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said men's average gross income was €1,530 per month and women's was €1,243 per month.

"Employees aged 25–49 earned the highest average gross income, receiving €1,544 per month. The smallest income was earned by under 25-year-olds, earning €932 per month," said Tischler.

Rise in unemployment

In 2020, the number of employees receiving gross income was 522,722, having decreased by more than 15,000 persons compared to the previous year.

"The number of income recipients decreased by at least a couple percent in all counties, the most in Ida-Viru county. Their number also fell in all age groups, primarily among persons aged under 25," added Tischler.  

Average monthly gross income per employee, 2020. Source: Statistics Estonia.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

