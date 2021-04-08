Tallinn final-year students can take COVID-19 test before national exams

Final year students in Tallinn can take a coronavirus test free of charge at school before their national examinations in April; testing will be carried out by school nurses three days prior to the exams.

Deputy mayor of Tallinn Vadim Belobrovtsev said that it had been agreed at a meeting with the capital city's school managers that students can take the coronavirus test at their school.

"Testing will be carried out three days before the exam and the procedure will be performed by school nurses," Belobrovtsev was quoted for spokespeople as saying.

The national Estonian language exam will take place on April 19 and coronavirus testing will be carried out on April 16.

"Students will have their test result by the afternoon of the following day," the deputy mayor said.

All final year students taking national exams in April will be able to undergo PCR testing on the basis of a throat rinse sample. Testing will be organized in cooperation with medical services provider Synlab. Room occupancy cannot exceed 25 percent during the collection of samples, and masks must be worn and the 2+2 rule observed in indoor environments.

In case of a positive test result, the student must self-isolate and will not be able to take the exam on April 19. An additional exam date will be made available for them in May.

A similar system applies to the national examination in Estonian as a second language scheduled for April 21-23 and to the English language proficiency examinations on April 24. Coronavirus testing before said exams will be carried out in schools on April 19 and on April 22, respectively.

--

