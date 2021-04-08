Wise co-founder: Estonia needs changes in political landscape to improve

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Wise co-founder Taavet Hinrikus. Source: ERR
News

A recent €50,000 donation from technological companies to Estonian parties stems from a desire to see change in the political landscape as that is the way to improve the country, said Transferwise (now known as Wise - ed) co-founder Taavet Hinrikus.

Hinrikus told ETV's political interview show "Esimene stuudio" that parties tend to receive donations from either fanatics or people who hope to see change. Technology companies, who recently donated to certain Estonian parties, wish to change the political landscape.

15 IT companies, along with Hinrikus, donated a total of €50,000 to non-parliamentary Eesti 200, prime ministerial Reform Party, opposition Social Democratic Party and Parempoolsed (Right-wingers), an association formed within the Isamaa Party.

"It is funny, if we would have thought a few years ago, this step would have seemed strange," Hinrikus said about the donation, adding that he wishes to change Estonia for the better before anything else but there are very few ways to do so.

He said it is important to bring new people into politics and trying to get them to discuss different topics. "We support an open Estonia. I think that if Estonia is a small country and we build these giant walls around us, it is not in the interest of a better Estonia," Hinrikus said.

The entrepreneur said that the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) worked against a better Estonia, when they were in the previous government coalition. "They were able to cross off so much of what was achieved in the previous government period," he noted.

Hinrikus said Estonia would benefit from large investments into education and more open migration policy.

Cannot give Estonian crisis leaders a positive grade

Hinrikus noted that crisis management in Estonia, especially when it comes to vaccinations, has not been up to par. "The drama surrounding vaccinations currently - I think it is drama that would lead to quite a few people losing their jobs in the private sector," he said.

Hinrikus said the state's IT solutions could also use some work and that the creation of a digital state cannot be done how it was 20 years ago. He added that development is the most important factor and it cannot be overlooked, because that would lead to digital platforms collapsing.

"There is competition between countries, if the country performs better, they receive more money," he noted.

At the same time, Hinrikus noted that the Tax and Customs Board's e-solutions work well for example, but there are many platforms that could have their use be made more comfortable.

"What we saw in connection to the corona has been the greatest digital accelerant in the entire world," the entrepreneur said and added that investments into development and talent are key.

He said digital development is already the Estonian economy's engine and digital solutions are necessary in each economic sector. The solutions will however be capped if talent runs out, which has led to the creation of Jõhvi Coding School, which Hinrikus and several other well-known enterpreneurs will open in Ida-Viru County this year.

TransferWise cofounder Taavet Hinrikus Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:19

Estonian chess Grandmaster claims nearly $500,000 in poker tournament

13:53

Estonian national biathlon team announces head coach contest

13:25

Kiik appoints vaccination project manager

12:54

Tallinn final-year students can take COVID-19 test before national exams

12:50

Kallas: I deem it necessary to create a medical staff reserve

12:28

Saaremaa municipality planning €125,000 Bellingshausen monument

11:54

Government launches new coronavirus traffic light scheme

11:52

Bureau responsible for frontline vaccination lists is classified

11:16

UT rector: AstraZeneca could still be administered to those who want it

10:49

Wise co-founder: Estonia needs changes in political landscape to improve

10:44

Health Board: 757 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, 14 deaths

10:23

Thousands of AstraZeneca doses have not been used in Estonia

09:54

Electricity had biggest impact on consumer price index in March

09:48

Kallas presents coronavirus danger level traffic light system

09:22

Paper: Regular flights at Tartu Airport not expected to return before 2022

08:50

Tallinn Song Festival Grounds seeking singing revolution memories

08:23

Social ministry official: We will not rush to change tactics

07.04

Estonia suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine for under 60s Updated

07.04

Kiik: 1 million vaccine doses expected in coming months

07.04

New cycle path to connect Tallinn city center and Lasnamäe

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: