Armin Karu donated €25,000 to Reform Party

Businessman Armin Karu donated €25,000 to the ruling Reform Party in the first quarter. The party took in a total of over €85,000 in donations in the first quarter.

Businessman Toomas Luman donated €20,000 to the prime minister's party and Neeme Tammis €10,000.

Andrus Kuusmann donated €4,000, Eerik-Niiles Kross €2,500, Martin Henk €2,021, Priit Vaikmaa €1,500, Siim Kallas €1,500 and Enn Saard €1,100. The Reform Party received smaller donations from other IT entrepreneurs, including Sten Tamkivi and Martin and Markus Villig.

In all, 184 people donated a total of €85,377 to the party.

The Reform Party received €447,134 from the state budget, took in €5,807 in membership fees and made a profit of €973 on party assets.

The party's first quarter income amounted to €539,289.

The party's expenses for the same period were €233,926.

--

