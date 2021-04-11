MEPs biggest donors of Social Democrats

Members of the European Parliament Marina Kaljurand and Sven Mikser donated €6,000 and €4,500 respectively to the Social Democratic Party (SDE) in Q1.

These were the two biggest donations for the party in the first quarter. SDE took in a total of €27,622 in donations.

IT businessmen Ragnar Sass and Sten Tamkivi donated €2,021 to the party. A donation of €1,500 came from Priit Vaikmaa and €1,335 from Heljo Pikhof. Party chairman Indrek Saar donated €600.

State budget support for SDE came to €131,510 and membership fees to €5,546.

The party's Q1 income totaled €175,284 and expenses €67,981.

