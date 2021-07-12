Bigbank owner donates €100,000 to Isamaa Party

Bigbank owner Parvel Pruunsild made a donation of €100,000 to Isamaa Party in the second quarter of 2021. Entrepreneur Koit Uus supported Center Party and Reform Party with €30,000 for each.

Isamaa collected €125,851 in donations in the second quarter of the year, the lion's share of which was made up of a €100,000 donation by Bigbank owner Parvel Pruunsild, an advocate of the second pillar pension reform.

Two separate donations of €10,000 came from construction entrepreneur Toomas Luman and Medicum council member Jaanus Vool.

Isamaa's internal left-wing faction Parempoolsed head donated €1,922 to the party with the remaining donations between €5-€1,000.

Isamaa received €157,812 from the state budget, the party collected €9,910 in membership fees and €19 from party property.

Entrepreneur donates €60,000 to coalition parties

Koit Uus, a Haapsalu entrepreneur, donated €30,000 each to the two coalition parties - Reform and Center.

Construction entrepreneur Raivo Rand made the Center Party a €7,500 donation. The party received a total of 116 donations amounting to €59,575 in the second quarter of the year.

The party received €341,926 from the state budget and collected €15,590 in membership fees. The largest contributions among membership fees came from Mihhail Stalnuhhin (€1,200), Mailis Reps (€1,189) and Aadu Must (€1,089).

Donations to Prime Minister's Kaja Kallas' Reform Party totaled €120,678 in the second quarter, second to Isamaa.

Reform received €25,000 from Aivar Tuulberg and €10,000 from both Arle Mölder and Tarmo Tamm.

Reform received €447,134 from the state coffers and collected €5,333 in membership fees.

MEPs the largest contributors to Social Democratic Party

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) received its biggest contributions from its two MEPs Marina Kaljurand and Sven Mikser both donating €3,000 to the party in the second quarter of 2021.

In total, SDE received €20,305 in donations, received €131,510 from the state budget and collected €5,363 in membership fees.

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), also in the opposition, received €15,296 in donations in the second quarter. The largest donation was from MP Jaak Valge.

EKRE received €249,869 from the state budget and collected €14,745 in membership fees.

Non-parliamentary Eesti 200 received €1,878 in donations and collected €5,695 in membership fees.

In total, Estonian political parties received €343,581 in donations in the second quarter of the year. Membership fees totaled €56,636 and party property brought in €8,281 total. Parties received a total of €1.33 million from the state budget as support.

--

