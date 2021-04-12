EKRE receives €18,000 in donations over first quarter
The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) collected €18,021 in donations over the first quarter with MP Jaak Valge's €3,100 the largest donation in that period.
In addition to Valge's contribution, EKRE also received €1,000 each from MP Paul Puustusmaa, Enn Salumäe and Venno Mändmets.
A total 242 people made donations for a total sum of €18,021.
EKRE's budget was mostly made up of support from the state budget - €249,869. 695 party members paid a total of €9,130 in membership fees and the party made €3,495 on party assets.
The party's first quarter income amounted to €280,515.
The party's expenses for the same period were €275,405.
--
Editor: Kristjan Kallaste