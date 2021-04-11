Eesti 200 took in over €50,000 in donations

Non-parliamentary Eesti 200 took in €52,661 in donations in the first quarter, including contributions from well-known IT entrepreneurs.

The largest single sum of €10,000 was donated by Andres Lõhmus.

Marek Reinaas, Meelis Niinepuu, Priit Alamäe and Tarmo Tamm all donated €5,000 to the party.

Taavet Hinrikus gave Eesti 200 €3,021, Markus Villig, Martin Villig, Martin Henk, Ragnar Sass, Sten Tamkivi and Taavi Tamkivi each donated €2,021.

Viljar Arakas donated €1,202 and Tarmo Jüristo €500 to the party.

Eesti 200 took in a total of €52,661 in donations from 22 people in the first quarter.

State budget support for the non-parliamentary party came to €25,000 and revenue from membership fees to €6,689. The party's total first quarter income was €84,350 and expenses €34,693.

--

