Helenius donated €5,000 to Isamaa before leaving the party

Joakim Helenius. Source: ERR
Businessman Joakim Helenius donated €5,000 to the opposition Isamaa party in the first quarter before leaving it on April 5.

Helenius has promised to join Eesti 200 but was not a member of the non-parliamentary party on the morning of April 11.

Isamaa received a total of €43,258 in donations from 58 people in the first quarter.

The biggest single sum of €10,000 came from businessman and Isamaa member Kaspar Kokk.

In addition to Kokk and Helenius, Isamaa received donations from reputable IT businessmen, including Taavet Hinrikus for €3,021 and a number of others who all donated €2,021 to the party.

Donations of €500 were made by Tarmo Jüristo and one of the leaders of Isamaa's Parempoolsed (Right-wingers) in-house group Tõnis Kons.

Isamaa received €30 from former Centrist Tõnu Kauba.

State budget support for Isamaa came to €157,812 and membership fees to €6,083. The party's property generated €14 in revenue. Isamaa took in a total of €207,167 in the first quarter.

Its Q1 expenses were €157,284 of which €76,236 was spent on advertising. Isamaa pursued a pension reform advertising campaign in the first quarter.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

