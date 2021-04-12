Urmas Sõõrumaa's €45,000 donation the largest for Center Party

Businessman and president of the Estonian Olympic Committee Urmas Sõõrumaa donated €45,000 to the Center Party in the first quarter. The party took in €105,200 in donations over the quarter.

Entrepreneur Ago Vingissar added €10,000 to Center's coffers, Jaan Toots donated €5,000, Triin Varek donated €3,200 and MEP Yana Toom donated €2,650 in the first quarter of 2021.

A total of eight equal €2,500 donations were made by Center officials Aadu Must, Marek Jürgenson, Mihhail Korb, Taavi Aas, Tanel Kiik, Tarmo Tamm, Tõnis Mölder and party chairman Jüri Ratas.

In total, 89 people donated €105,200 to the Center Party.

Similarly to other parties, the lion's share of Center's budget came from the state budget - €341,926. The party took in €33,899 in membership fees and a €4 profit on party assets.

Enn Eesmaa paid €6,248 in membership fees, Kersti Sarapuu paid €3,260. Erki Savisaar and Jaak Aab paid €2,500 and Mailis Reps paid €1,189 in membership fees.

The party's first quarter income amounted to €481,028.

The party's expenses for the same period were €307,537.

