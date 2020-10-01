news

Transferwise founders Käärmann and Hinrikus top Äripäev rich list again ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
TransferWise founders Kristo Käärmann and Taavet Hinrikus.
TransferWise founders Kristo Käärmann and Taavet Hinrikus. Source: Transferwise
News

Founders of London-based online money transfer service Transferwise, Kristo Käärmann and Taavet Hinrikus, once again top business daily Äripäev's rich list.

The pair are worth €842.9 million (Käärmann) and €611.9 million (Hinrikus), and head up the 2020 list, the 19th of its kind Äripäev (link in Estonian) has published.

The remainder of the top 10 are:

3. Markus Villig (founder of taxi-hailing app Bolt, €373.8 million).

4. Raul Kirjanen (bioenergy and renewables firm Graanul Invest, €357.1 million).

5. Kristjan Rahu (renewables company Utilitas, and UG Investments, €287.2 million).

6. Oleg Ossinovski (freight rail firms Skinest Group and Spacecom, €266.0 million).

7. Priit Piilmann (shale oil mining firm Viru Keemia Grupp, €252.9 million).

8. Margus Linnamäe (holding company MM Grupp, €233.8 million).

9. Anders Anderson (Graanul Invest, €231.9 million).

10. Toomas Annus (construction holding company Riverito, €207.0 million).

Äripäev says it takes into account the value of companies owned by individuals, their participation in publicly listed firms and, in some cases, profit from the sale of firms, when compiling the list.

Assets such as real estate owned by the individuals, or liquid assets in the bank, are not counted, the paper says.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:23

Estonia proposes President Kersti Kaljulaid as next OECD secretary general

15:02

Government agrees to support Estonian WRC round in 2021

14:37

Former ambassador Harri Tiido: Belarus as a national project

14:07

Tartu-based Latvian translator bags Estonian-Latvian Languages Award

13:42

Ida-Viru County added to Germany's list of coronavirus risk zones

13:39

Xlfy boss: We are ready to enter Finnish market

13:05

Reinsalu calls for reintroduction of 'Baltic bubble'

12:44

Kuressaare Hospital coronavirus audit fails, new clinical audit ordered

12:18

DFDS to increase number of departures on Estonia-Sweden route

11:53

Tartu's participatory budget voting period starts on October 1

11:49

Health Board: 81 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, one death Updated

11:43

Mayor of Tallinn: Holding marriage referendum during elections is dangerous Updated

11:36

Public sector wages to be frozen for at least year

10:50

Prime minister: MS Estonia documentary was an investigation game-changer

10:02

Kanepi loses to Mertens in second round of French Open

09:38

Flixbus receives license to open Vilnius route but awaits MKM approval

09:12

Transferwise founders Käärmann and Hinrikus top Äripäev rich list again

08:39

Traders association requests €3 million in PPE compensation

08:14

Former health board chief: 17 people have died from COVID-19 alone, not 64

30.09

Siim Kallas: Loan money does not last forever

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: