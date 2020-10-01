Transferwise founders Käärmann and Hinrikus top Äripäev rich list again

Founders of London-based online money transfer service Transferwise, Kristo Käärmann and Taavet Hinrikus, once again top business daily Äripäev's rich list.

The pair are worth €842.9 million (Käärmann) and €611.9 million (Hinrikus), and head up the 2020 list, the 19th of its kind Äripäev (link in Estonian) has published.

The remainder of the top 10 are:

3. Markus Villig (founder of taxi-hailing app Bolt, €373.8 million). 4. Raul Kirjanen (bioenergy and renewables firm Graanul Invest, €357.1 million). 5. Kristjan Rahu (renewables company Utilitas, and UG Investments, €287.2 million). 6. Oleg Ossinovski (freight rail firms Skinest Group and Spacecom, €266.0 million). 7. Priit Piilmann (shale oil mining firm Viru Keemia Grupp, €252.9 million). 8. Margus Linnamäe (holding company MM Grupp, €233.8 million). 9. Anders Anderson (Graanul Invest, €231.9 million). 10. Toomas Annus (construction holding company Riverito, €207.0 million).

Äripäev says it takes into account the value of companies owned by individuals, their participation in publicly listed firms and, in some cases, profit from the sale of firms, when compiling the list.

Assets such as real estate owned by the individuals, or liquid assets in the bank, are not counted, the paper says.

