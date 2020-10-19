news

UP Invest to involve strategic partners in television business ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Kanal 2 logo.
Kanal 2 logo. Source: PM/SCANPIX
News

Margus Linnamäe's investment company UP Invest OÜ will create a new company for developing its television business the owners of which will include as strategic partners television media experts Jüri Pihel and Risto Rosimannus.

All television channels in the portfolio of Linnamäe's AS Postimees Grupp will move under the new company, including Estonia's leading commercial channel Kanal 2.

UP Invest will keep the controlling stake in the venture, while television will maintain close cooperation with Postimees Grupp. The media units' joint advertising sales structure will also be retained, news agency BNS that belongs to the same group wrote.

Jüri Pihel, set to run the new business, said that the main challenge today is to maintain and develop the strengths of traditional television while going along with opportunities created by new media. "Television is doing great today and we will do everything in our power to make sure that remains the case years from now."

CEO of Postimees Grupp Andrus Raudsalu said that constant development of television networks is important for advertising clients. "We believe that working with Jüri and Risto, we can maximize that potential and offer even more attractive solutions and bring voters new and exciting formats."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:31

Kert Kingo appointed chair of Riigikogu select committee

20:00

Foresight Center predicts drastic increase in Health Insurance Fund deficit

19:14

Omniva: Estonian consumers increasingly prefer local, European e-commerce

18:47

UP Invest to merge with parent company, Sven Nuutmann to leave

18:08

Reform Party presents hate speech criminalization bill

17:28

Gallery: Virtual Three Seas Summit in Tallinn

16:57

UP Invest to involve strategic partners in television business

16:28

Owner of Estonian IT company arrested in Belarus

15:53

Gallery: Ocean and Baltic Sea exhibitions opened at Seaplane Harbour

15:21

Photos: Coalition partners discussed government crisis in coalition council

15:10

Traffic accidents involving wild animals have almost tripled

14:31

Nordica hopes to conclude contract with LOT soon

14:30

Live: Three Seas Virtual Summit

13:59

Reps: EKRE needs to be reminded of the rule of law and the Constitution

13:28

Janek Mäggi: Reform has not managed to put its foot down

12:54

Coronavirus round-up: October 12-18

12:29

Chamber: Immigration quota distribution based on areas should be changed

12:01

Estonia has preliminary plan in place for coronavirus vaccinations

11:29

Golden week of domestic tourism: Spas full during school holiday

11:06

Finance minister: The question is whether EKRE trusts the prime minister Updated

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: