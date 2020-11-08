Ainar Ruussaar named new Raadio Kuku editor-in-chief

Ainar Ruusaar has been appointed editor-in-chief of Raadio Kuku, one of the largest commercial radio stations in Estonia and operated by the Postimees Group.

Editor-in-chief of the daily of the same name, Mart Raudsaar, says that Ruussaar's legnthy experience in journalism was a plus.

"Ainar has seen all facets of our media's development, and he is undoubtedly an excellent addition to the very professional Kuku radio team," Raudsaar said.

Ruussaar himself has said that he has semi-continuously been linked to Kuku radio since 1992, and opined that its existence as a talk radio station is very important, not least in providing competition for ERR's own talk radio channel, Vikerraadio, which he also described as excellent.

Ruussaar is a former ERR employee and was board chair of ETV in the past, and executive producer of Postimees TV at one time. Most recently he had changed track in working as a head of department at a state upper secondary school in Kohtla-Järve.

Even ahead of leaving the school, which he did at the end of August, Ruussaar had been linked with both major commercial media groups – Postimees and Ekspress Meedia – as well as ERR, according to his posts on his social media account.

Ruussaar will take up the post on December 1. Outgoing Raadio Kuku editor-in-chief Hindrek Riikoja will take on the role of editor-in-chief of rural weekly Maaleht, run by Ekspress Meedia, replacing the departing Andres Eilart, who announced in mid-September that he would be stepping down at the end of November.

The editor-in-chief job title generally denotes that its holder will imprint their own perspective and worldview on the output of the given publication or media channel, and is consequently more commonly found in the commercial media sector, than in public broadcasting.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!