Radisson Blu Sky hotel to undergo repairs, laying off all employees

Radisson Blu hotel in Talllinn.
Radisson Blu hotel in Talllinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The Radisson Blu Sky hotel located in Tallinn's city center will be undergoing repairs over a period of a year and a half and laying off all employees, the Estonian daily Postimees writes.

Already this spring, the hotel laid off nearly 100 people after tourists disappeared. In summer, the hotel announced that a 12 to 14-month overhaul will begin in the fall. This Saturday, Radisson will say goodbye to its last visitor, and the remaining 55 employees will receive a redundancy notice.

The hotel's owner Eften is investing around €20 million in the hotel. When the hotel is expected to reopen in spring 2022, it will already be called the Radisson Collection.

In September, the Nordic Hotel Forum also closed its doors in the center of Tallinn to update the hotel's general area and all 267 rooms along with furnishings for €8 million. The deadline for the completion of the works is in the spring of 2021.

Tallink Grupp's Tallink City, also located in the city center, is also undergoing major repairs. The reconstruction works will last until the end of May next year. More than 100 people lost their jobs. The hotel is scheduled to reopen next June.

Editor: Helen Wright

