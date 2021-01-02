Tallink ends Victoria I Stockholm, Riga, Helsinki routes ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Tallink's Victoria I on her one-off cruise to Saaremaa in July.
Tallink's Victoria I on her one-off cruise to Saaremaa in July. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
Shipping line Tallink has suspended the operation of its Victoria I link to Stockholm and Riga, citing financial factors.

The vessel, which also sailed between Tallinn and Helsinki, had been operating on the two temporary routes since this autumn, providing additional cargo capacity between Estonia and Sweden and being the only maritime transport route between Stockholm and the Latvian capital, Riga.

The service saw the ship depart Tallinn for Stockholm, then sailing on to Riga, back to Stockholm and finally back to Tallinn.

Since October the Victoria I had also provided weekend cruises on the Helsinki-Tallinn route, without disembarkation in Tallinn.

The same vessel operated a one-off cruise to Saaremaa during the summer.

The company's decision was due routes becoming financially unfeasible in the current pandemic situation, coinciding with tightening travel restrictions in all four countries, which caused passenger numbers to plummet, BNS reports.

The company says it will contact any customers impacted by this decision at the first opportunity.

Alternative mini-cruises between the Estonian and Finnish capitals are available via Tallnk's Megastar and Star ferries. Tallink is also operating routes to Sweden from Paldiski (Estonia) and from Helsinki.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

